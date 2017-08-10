Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE.TO)
BNE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
13.95CAD
20 Oct 2017
13.95CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$13.95
$13.95
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
140,372
140,372
52-wk High
$29.76
$29.76
52-wk Low
$13.90
$13.90
About
Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra) is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The Company is engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$517.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|33.31
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|7.72
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Bonterra Energy Corp reports Q2 net earnings per share $0.09
* Bonterra Energy Corp announces second quarter 2017 financial and operational results
BRIEF-Bonterra Energy announces qtrly funds flow per share - diluted $0.76
* Bonterra Energy Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial and operational results
