BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and... (more)

Beta: 1.27
Market Cap(Mil.): €85,392.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,248.43
Dividend: 2.70
Yield (%): 3.95

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

BNP Paribas stops funding shale energy firms, boosts green projects

BNP Paribas SA, France's biggest listed bank, said on Wednesday it would no longer work with oil and natural gas companies that primarily do business in shale or oil sands because it plans to boost support for renewable energy projects.

11 Oct 2017

