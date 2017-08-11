Brenntag AG (BNRGn.DE)
BNRGn.DE on Xetra
48.08EUR
2:15pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
€48.06
Open
€48.26
Day's High
€48.26
Day's Low
€47.88
Volume
19,227
Avg. Vol
296,260
52-wk High
€56.32
52-wk Low
€43.02
About
Brenntag AG is a Germany-based company active in the field of full-line chemical distribution. It provides business-to-business distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals. The Company purchases and stores large-scale quantities of industrial and specialty chemicals and repackages them into smaller quantities.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€7,331.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|154.50
|Dividend:
|1.05
|Yield (%):
|2.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09
German stocks - Factors to watch on August 11
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
German stocks - Factors to watch on June 8
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0635 GMT.