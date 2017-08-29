UPDATE 1-Bunzl's first-half adjusted pretax profit up 18 pct Aug 29 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc posted an 18 percent rise in first-half profit, as benefits from recent acquisitions continued to support its growth during the period.

UPDATE 1-Essentra H1 profit sinks; improvement seen in second half July 28 Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging products, reported a 29 percent fall in the first-half profit, but said it expected to see improvement during the remainder of the year.

UK blue chips led lower by Hargreaves as strong pound takes toll * Bunzl bounces after upbeat update (Adds details, closing prices)

UPDATE 2-UK's Bunzl sees higher first-half revenue, more acquisitions June 28 British business supplies distributor Bunzl estimated a better-than-expected 3 percent to 4 percent rise in first-half underlying revenue, boosted by recent acquisitions and business won in North America towards the end of 2016.