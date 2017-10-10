Bank of Baroda Ltd (BOB.BO)
137.35INR
2:44pm IST
Rs2.30 (+1.70%)
Rs135.05
Rs134.55
Rs137.70
Rs133.60
284,585
2,014,574
Rs202.45
Rs133.60
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs326,729.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,304.16
|Dividend:
|1.20
|Yield (%):
|0.85
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Bank of Baroda approves issuance of AT-1 capital bonds
* Says finance committee of bank approved issuance of AT-1 capital bonds for minimum amount of INR 5 billion with green shoe option Source text - http://bit.ly/2fX6VZl Further company coverage:
Sensex, Nifty rise for fourth session; Inflation data awaited
Indian shares rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in Tata Steel Ltd and Bank of Baroda Ltd, with investors keeping an eye out for inflation data due later in the day.
Bank of Baroda first-quarter profit slumps 52 percent
Indian state-run Bank of Baroda Ltd reported a 52 percent plunge in first-quarter net profit on Friday.
BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda surges on Nomura upgrade
** Shares of state-owned Bank of Baroda Ltd surges as much as 4 pct
BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda hits near 3-month low; technicals indicate more downside
** Bank of Baroda shares fall as much as 1.52 pct to 165.5 rupees, their lowest since 24 Mar
BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
Bank of Baroda makes modest profit in March quarter
MUMBAI Indian state-run Bank of Baroda on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.55 billion rupees ($23.89 million).
