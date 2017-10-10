BRIEF-Bank of Baroda approves issuance of AT-1 capital bonds * Says finance committee of bank approved issuance of AT-1 capital bonds for minimum amount of INR 5 billion with green shoe option‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fX6VZl Further company coverage:

Indian shares rise for 4th session; Inflation data awaited Sept 12 Indian shares rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in Tata Steel Ltd and Bank of Baroda Ltd, with investors keeping an eye out for inflation data due later in the day.

Bank of Baroda first-quarter profit slumps 52 percent Indian state-run Bank of Baroda Ltd reported a 52 percent plunge in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda surges on Nomura upgrade ** Shares of state-owned Bank of Baroda Ltd surges as much as 4 pct

BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda hits near 3-month low; technicals indicate more downside ** Bank of Baroda shares fall as much as 1.52 pct to 165.5 rupees, their lowest since 24 Mar

BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters * India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters

Bank of Baroda makes modest profit in March quarter MUMBAI Indian state-run Bank of Baroda on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.55 billion rupees ($23.89 million).