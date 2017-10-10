Edition:
Bank of Baroda Ltd (BOB.NS)

BOB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

137.90INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.00 (+2.22%)
Prev Close
Rs134.90
Open
Rs135.00
Day's High
Rs138.90
Day's Low
Rs133.50
Volume
6,988,351
Avg. Vol
9,603,899
52-wk High
Rs202.50
52-wk Low
Rs133.50

Bank of Baroda is engaged in providing various services, such as personal banking, corporate banking, international banking, small and medium enterprise (SME) banking, rural banking, non-resident Indian (NRI) services and treasury services. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and... (more)

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs326,729.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,304.16
Dividend: 1.20
Yield (%): 0.85

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about BOB.NS

BRIEF-Bank of Baroda approves issuance of AT-1 capital bonds

* Says finance committee of bank approved issuance of AT-1 capital bonds for minimum amount of INR 5 billion with green shoe option‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fX6VZl Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

Sensex, Nifty rise for fourth session; Inflation data awaited

Indian shares rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in Tata Steel Ltd and Bank of Baroda Ltd, with investors keeping an eye out for inflation data due later in the day.

12 Sep 2017

Indian shares rise for 4th session; Inflation data awaited

Sept 12 Indian shares rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in Tata Steel Ltd and Bank of Baroda Ltd, with investors keeping an eye out for inflation data due later in the day.

12 Sep 2017

Bank of Baroda first-quarter profit slumps 52 percent

Indian state-run Bank of Baroda Ltd reported a 52 percent plunge in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

11 Aug 2017

BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda surges on Nomura upgrade

** Shares of state-owned Bank of Baroda Ltd surges as much as 4 pct

30 Jun 2017

BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda hits near 3-month low; technicals indicate more downside

** Bank of Baroda shares fall as much as 1.52 pct to 165.5 rupees, their lowest since 24 Mar

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters

* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters

14 Jun 2017

Bank of Baroda makes modest profit in March quarter

MUMBAI Indian state-run Bank of Baroda on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.55 billion rupees ($23.89 million).

18 May 2017

India's Bank of Baroda makes modest profit in March quarter

MUMBAI, May 18 Indian state-run Bank of Baroda on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.55 billion Indian rupees ($23.89 million).

18 May 2017
