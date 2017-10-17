Bodal Chemicals Ltd (BODA.NS)
BODA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
172.05INR
3:53pm IST
172.05INR
3:53pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.40 (-1.38%)
Rs-2.40 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs174.45
Rs174.45
Open
Rs175.60
Rs175.60
Day's High
Rs175.95
Rs175.95
Day's Low
Rs171.30
Rs171.30
Volume
293,251
293,251
Avg. Vol
475,997
475,997
52-wk High
Rs193.75
Rs193.75
52-wk Low
Rs99.55
Rs99.55
About
Bodal Chemicals Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in manufacturing of dyestuffs, dyes intermediates and basic chemicals. Its geographic segments include domestic operations and external operations. The Company produces a range of chemicals, which are used as raw... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
Rs18,826.48
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
109.11
|Dividend:
0.50
|Yield (%):
0.46
Financials
BRIEF-Bodal Chemicals allots 13.1 mln shares to eligible QIBs at 172 rupees/share
* Bodal Chemicals - allotment of 13.1 million shares to eligible QIBs at 172 rupees/share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2yvsUAP) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Bodal Chemicals gets shareholders' nod to raise funds via QIP
Sept 26 Bodal Chemicals Ltd: * Gets shareholders' nod to raise funds via QIP Source text - http://bit.ly/2y5bSdF Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Bodal Chemicals June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 311.5 million rupees versus profit 331.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Bodal Chemicals to consider issue of shares via QIP worth 3 bln rupees
* Says to consider issue of shares via QIP worth 3 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w8HWvA) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Bodal Chemicals March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 321.5 million rupees versus 225.9 million rupees year ago