Bank of India is an India-based bank. The Bank's segments include Treasury Operations, Wholesale Banking and Retail Banking. The Treasury operations segment includes the entire investment portfolio, which is dealing in government and other securities, money market operations and foreign exchange operations. Its Wholesale Banking... (more)

Beta: 2.10
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs167,791.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,184.55
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 9

Oct 9 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 19150.70 NSE 42370.30 ============= TOTAL 61521.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MAT

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Lypsa Gems & Jewellery repays 35.5 mln rupees to Bank of India

* Says repaid 35.5 million rupees to Bank of India reducing its debt Source text: http://bit.ly/2g5ABqZ Further company coverage:

09 Oct 2017

RBI panel pushes new rules so lenders pass on rate cuts more quickly

MUMBAI A panel created by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said lenders are not sticking to rules that determine how much they can charge for loans, and proposed new requirements that could force banks to pass on interest rate moves to customers more quickly.

05 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-India cbank panel pushes new rules so lenders pass on rate cuts more quickly

* Also intended to quicken monetary policy transmission (Adds details, quotes, background)

05 Oct 2017

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged but frees up more liquidity

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India held its policy rate steady near seven-year lows on Wednesday after inflation surged, but still looked to prop up the cooling economy by spurring banks into lending more.

04 Oct 2017

India's bonds slump; RBI raises CPI forecasts, cuts SLR

MUMBAI India's benchmark 10-year bond slumped to its lowest level in nearly five months after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised inflation projections, sharply reducing the prospect of rate cuts, while lowering the mandatory amount of bonds banks must keep with it.

04 Oct 2017

Expert views: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged as expected

The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy rate unchanged at a near seven-year low of 6 percent on Wednesday despite a sharp slowdown in economic growth, after consumer inflation surged to a five-month high.

04 Oct 2017

RBI seen keeping rates on hold as inflation concerns revive

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected its policy rate unchanged at a policy meeting this week despite a sharp slowdown in economic growth, after inflation surged to a five-month high, threatening the central bank's target.

02 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 28

Sep 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30087.40 NSE 98998.50 ============= TOTAL 129085.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

28 Sep 2017

RBI increases foreign investment limits for debt

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday it would raise the foreign investment limits for government bonds by 80 billion rupees ($1.22 billion) to 2.5 trillion rupees for the October-December quarter, after current quotas had been almost fully exhausted.

28 Sep 2017
