TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 9 Oct 9 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 19150.70 NSE 42370.30 ============= TOTAL 61521.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MAT

BRIEF-Lypsa Gems & Jewellery repays 35.5 mln rupees to Bank of India * Says repaid 35.5 million rupees to Bank of India reducing its debt Source text: http://bit.ly/2g5ABqZ Further company coverage:

RBI panel pushes new rules so lenders pass on rate cuts more quickly MUMBAI A panel created by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said lenders are not sticking to rules that determine how much they can charge for loans, and proposed new requirements that could force banks to pass on interest rate moves to customers more quickly.

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged but frees up more liquidity MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India held its policy rate steady near seven-year lows on Wednesday after inflation surged, but still looked to prop up the cooling economy by spurring banks into lending more.

India's bonds slump; RBI raises CPI forecasts, cuts SLR MUMBAI India's benchmark 10-year bond slumped to its lowest level in nearly five months after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised inflation projections, sharply reducing the prospect of rate cuts, while lowering the mandatory amount of bonds banks must keep with it.

Expert views: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged as expected The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy rate unchanged at a near seven-year low of 6 percent on Wednesday despite a sharp slowdown in economic growth, after consumer inflation surged to a five-month high.

RBI seen keeping rates on hold as inflation concerns revive MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected its policy rate unchanged at a policy meeting this week despite a sharp slowdown in economic growth, after inflation surged to a five-month high, threatening the central bank's target.

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 28 Sep 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30087.40 NSE 98998.50 ============= TOTAL 129085.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA