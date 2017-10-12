UPDATE 1-Britain's Booker sees Tesco deal closing in early 2018 LONDON, Oct 12 British wholesaler Booker said on Thursday it expected its 3.7 billion pound ($4.9 billion) takeover by Tesco to complete early next year, as it reported a 9 percent rise in first-half profit.

BRIEF-Booker Group says Q2 like-for-like total sales ‍up 1.3 pct * Q2 GROUP SALES ROSE BY 1.1 PCT ON SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR WITH NON TOBACCO SALES UP 5.8 PCT

Tesco acquisition target Booker reports Q2 sales up 1.3 pct Sept 14 British wholesaler Booker Group, which has agreed a 3.7 billion pound ($4.89 billion) takeover by Tesco, said its second-quarter like-for-like sales rose 1.3 percent helped by strength in catering and retail supply.

Britain's Co-op in exclusive takeover talks for wholesaler Nisa LONDON Britain's Co-operative Group is in exclusive talks to buy Nisa, entering the fray days after larger rival Sainsbury's suspended its own bid talks for the wholesale group.

Tesco, Booker defend tie-up plan, say suppliers will benefit British supermarket group Tesco and wholesaler Booker have rejected suggestions their planned 3.7 billion pound ($4.8 billion) tie-up will hurt suppliers, saying they should benefit from growth and lower costs as a result of the deal.

UK competition regulator refers Tesco/Booker deal for in-depth probe LONDON Britain's competition regulator has referred supermarket Tesco's proposed 3.7 billion pound ($4.75 billion) takeover of wholesaler Booker for a detailed investigation, granting a request from the companies to "fast track" the process.