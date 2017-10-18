Bollore SA (BOLL.PA)
4.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€4.05
--
--
--
--
1,379,744
€4.28
€2.76
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€12,019.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,921.61
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|1.46
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.78
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-4.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-12.61
|14.09
Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal
MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Boeing Co said on Tuesday that Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets could still be hit with high U.S. import duties, even if they are assembled in Alabama through an industry-changing deal with Airbus. | Video
Factbox: Airbus-Bombardier CSeries tie-up details in a nutshell
TORONTO Airbus SE has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program, a deal that could allow the Canadian planemaker to sidestep U.S. tariffs threatened in a trade dispute with Boeing.
Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat
MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane's future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing. | Video
WRAPUP 5-Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat
MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France, Oct 17 Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane's future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing.
UPDATE 3-Airbus to take majority stake in Bombardier CSeries jet program
MONTREAL/PARIS, Oct 16 Airbus SE agreed on Monday to buy a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program, grabbing control of a struggling competitor at the second attempt and giving the Canadian plane-and-train-maker an unexpected boost in its costly trade dispute with Boeing Co.
BRIEF-Wingstop enters into franchise agreement with a newly created entity under Brescia Investissement SAS
* Says entered into a franchise agreement with a newly created entity under Brescia Investissement SAS
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 28
Aug 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
BRIEF-BFCM and Mutuelles Investissement say they filed squeeze-out offer for shares of CIC
* SAY THEY FILED SQUEEZE-OUT OFFER FOR SHARES OF CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL SA
BRIEF-IDI and RAISE Investissement to help restructure Groupe Mériguet
* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THE EXCLUSIVE ENTRY WITH RAISE INVESTISSEMENT IN THE CAPITAL OF GROUPE MERIGUET TO REORGANIZE THE COMPANY TOGETHER WITH MANAGEMENT