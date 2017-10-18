Edition:
Bollore SA (BOLL.PA)

BOLL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

4.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€4.05
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,379,744
52-wk High
€4.28
52-wk Low
€2.76

Bollore SA is a France-based holding company which operates in over 100 countries. The Company is active in several divisions: Bollore Africa Logistics, including freight forwarding, stevedoring, shipping lines and railways; Bollore Logistics with a presence in five continents; Bollore Energie which supplies domestic fuel and... (more)

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): €12,019.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,921.61
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 1.46

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 14.78 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -4.34 10.90
ROE: -- -12.61 14.09

Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal

MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Boeing Co said on Tuesday that Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets could still be hit with high U.S. import duties, even if they are assembled in Alabama through an industry-changing deal with Airbus. | Video

18 Oct 2017

Factbox: Airbus-Bombardier CSeries tie-up details in a nutshell

TORONTO Airbus SE has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program, a deal that could allow the Canadian planemaker to sidestep U.S. tariffs threatened in a trade dispute with Boeing.

17 Oct 2017

Factbox: Airbus-Bombardier CSeries tie-up details in a nutshell

TORONTO Airbus SE has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program, a deal that could allow the Canadian planemaker to sidestep U.S. tariffs threatened in a trade dispute with Boeing.

17 Oct 2017

Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat

MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane's future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing. | Video

17 Oct 2017

WRAPUP 5-Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat

MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France, Oct 17 Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane's future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing.

17 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Airbus to take majority stake in Bombardier CSeries jet program

MONTREAL/PARIS, Oct 16 Airbus SE agreed on Monday to buy a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program, grabbing control of a struggling competitor at the second attempt and giving the Canadian plane-and-train-maker an unexpected boost in its costly trade dispute with Boeing Co.

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Wingstop enters into franchise agreement with a newly created entity under Brescia Investissement SAS​

* Says ‍entered into a franchise agreement with a newly created entity under Brescia Investissement SAS​

28 Sep 2017

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 28

Aug 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-BFCM and Mutuelles Investissement say they filed squeeze-out offer for shares of CIC

* SAY THEY FILED SQUEEZE-OUT OFFER FOR SHARES OF CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL SA

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-IDI and RAISE Investissement to help restructure Groupe Mériguet

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THE EXCLUSIVE ENTRY WITH RAISE INVESTISSEMENT IN THE CAPITAL OF GROUPE MERIGUET TO REORGANIZE THE COMPANY TOGETHER WITH MANAGEMENT

20 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates