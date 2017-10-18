Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Boeing Co said on Tuesday that Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets could still be hit with high U.S. import duties, even if they are assembled in Alabama through an industry-changing deal with Airbus. |

Factbox: Airbus-Bombardier CSeries tie-up details in a nutshell TORONTO Airbus SE has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program, a deal that could allow the Canadian planemaker to sidestep U.S. tariffs threatened in a trade dispute with Boeing.

Factbox: Airbus-Bombardier CSeries tie-up details in a nutshell TORONTO Airbus SE has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program, a deal that could allow the Canadian planemaker to sidestep U.S. tariffs threatened in a trade dispute with Boeing.

Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane's future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing. |

WRAPUP 5-Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France, Oct 17 Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane's future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing.

UPDATE 3-Airbus to take majority stake in Bombardier CSeries jet program MONTREAL/PARIS, Oct 16 Airbus SE agreed on Monday to buy a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program, grabbing control of a struggling competitor at the second attempt and giving the Canadian plane-and-train-maker an unexpected boost in its costly trade dispute with Boeing Co.

BRIEF-Wingstop enters into franchise agreement with a newly created entity under Brescia Investissement SAS​ * Says ‍entered into a franchise agreement with a newly created entity under Brescia Investissement SAS​

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 28 Aug 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BRIEF-BFCM and Mutuelles Investissement say they filed squeeze-out offer for shares of CIC * SAY THEY FILED SQUEEZE-OUT OFFER FOR SHARES OF CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL SA