Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV (BOLSAA.MX)

BOLSAA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

31.64MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.19 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
$31.83
Open
$31.59
Day's High
$32.00
Day's Low
$31.59
Volume
3,067,793
Avg. Vol
1,750,606
52-wk High
$34.46
52-wk Low
$26.31

Bolsa Mexicana De Valores SAB de CV (BMV) is a Mexico-based company engaged in the financial market operations. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Stock Exchange, operating the Mexican stock exchange; Derivatives, listing and trading future and option contracts; Brokerage, providing brokerage... (more)

Beta: 1.63
Market Cap(Mil.): $18,240.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 592.99
Dividend: 1.23
Yield (%): 3.66

