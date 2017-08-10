Borosil Glass Works Ltd (BORO.BO)
BORO.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
888.65INR
3:58pm IST
888.65INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-14.20 (-1.57%)
Rs-14.20 (-1.57%)
Prev Close
Rs902.85
Rs902.85
Open
Rs894.00
Rs894.00
Day's High
Rs902.00
Rs902.00
Day's Low
Rs886.10
Rs886.10
Volume
8,124
8,124
Avg. Vol
21,527
21,527
52-wk High
Rs1,018.80
Rs1,018.80
52-wk Low
Rs541.86
Rs541.86
About
Borosil Glass Works Limited is a holding company, which manufactures scientific ware items and consumer ware items. The Company's segments include Scientificware, Consumerware, Flat Glass and Others. The Scientificware segment includes items used in laboratories and scientific ware, such as laboratory glassware, instruments,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs20,487.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.10
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.28
Financials
BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works June-qtr profit falls
* Approved formation of a limited liability partnership (LLP) to undertake manufacturing of packaging materials
BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreevar Kheruka as MD, CEO
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Shreevar Kheruka as MD, CEO
BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works to consider sub-division of face value of co's equity shares
* Says to consider sub division of the face value of equity shares of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRmj0v) Further company coverage: