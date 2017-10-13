German watchdog pursues charges in Hugo Boss insider trading probe FRANKFURT, Oct 13 German financial watchdog Bafin said it was pressing insider trading charges relating to a drop last year in the price of Hugo Boss shares, confirming a Der Spiegel report.

UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss reports first U.S. growth in two years * 2017 capex target trimmed, free cash flow goal up (Adds details, analyst comment)

Hugo Boss reports return to form after restructuring BERLIN, Aug 2 German fashion house Hugo Boss reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales and net profit on Wednesday after a restructuring plan to close stores and cut prices bore fruit and demand picked up in China.

Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager Mueller as finance chief FRANKFURT German fashion house Hugo Boss has picked Tchibo manager Yves Mueller to become its finance chief and fill a position that has been vacant for more than a year.

UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager Mueller as finance chief * CFO post at Hugo Boss has been vacant for more than a year (Adds confirmation)

Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager as new CFO - Manager Magazin FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 23 BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

European shares slip from 20-month highs; Apple suppliers wobble * Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)

BRIEF-Hugo Boss set to appoint new CFO later in May * Hugo Boss CEO says confident for appointment of new CFO around time of AGM on May 23 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)