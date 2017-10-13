Edition:
Hugo Boss AG (BOSSn.DE)

BOSSn.DE on Xetra

75.57EUR
4:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

€1.04 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
€74.53
Open
€74.63
Day's High
€75.60
Day's Low
€74.60
Volume
58,296
Avg. Vol
283,577
52-wk High
€77.90
52-wk Low
€52.55

About

Hugo Boss AG is a Germany-based developer and marketer of men's and women's clothing and accessories for the international fashion market. Its product portfolio comprises apparel, eveningwear and sportswear, as well as shoes and leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, home textiles and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.61
Market Cap(Mil.): €5,363.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 70.40
Dividend: 2.60
Yield (%): 3.41

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Latest News about BOSSn.DE

German watchdog pursues charges in Hugo Boss insider trading probe

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 German financial watchdog Bafin said it was pressing insider trading charges relating to a drop last year in the price of Hugo Boss shares, confirming a Der Spiegel report.

13 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss reports first U.S. growth in two years

* 2017 capex target trimmed, free cash flow goal up (Adds details, analyst comment)

02 Aug 2017

Hugo Boss reports return to form after restructuring

BERLIN, Aug 2 German fashion house Hugo Boss reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales and net profit on Wednesday after a restructuring plan to close stores and cut prices bore fruit and demand picked up in China.

02 Aug 2017

Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager Mueller as finance chief

FRANKFURT German fashion house Hugo Boss has picked Tchibo manager Yves Mueller to become its finance chief and fill a position that has been vacant for more than a year.

30 May 2017

UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager Mueller as finance chief

* CFO post at Hugo Boss has been vacant for more than a year (Adds confirmation)

30 May 2017

Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager as new CFO - Manager Magazin

FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

30 May 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 23

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

23 May 2017

European shares slip from 20-month highs; Apple suppliers wobble

* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)

03 May 2017

BRIEF-Hugo Boss set to appoint new CFO later in May

* Hugo Boss CEO says confident for appointment of new CFO around time of AGM on May 23 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

03 May 2017

Hugo Boss stumbles on online sales drop; Apple suppliers under scrutiny - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, May 3 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

03 May 2017
