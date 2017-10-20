Edition:
India

Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA)

BOUY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

40.49EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€40.49
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
769,886
52-wk High
€40.69
52-wk Low
€28.01

Chart for

About

Bouygues SA is a France-based group that operates in two sectors: Telecommunications and Media, and Construction. The Construction division comprises three core subsidiaries: Bouygues Construction, specializing in building and public works activities, notably in the areas of electrical engineering, and facility maintenance;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): €14,304.83
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 358.61
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): 4.01

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about BOUY.PA

BRIEF-Bouygues brothers holding owns over 20 pct of Bouygues capital - AMF

* SDCM, the holding of Bouygues brothers Martin and Olivier Bouygues, now controls 20.91 percent of the capital and 29.59 percent of the voting rights of French construction-to-telecoms group Bouygues - AMF filing

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues

* France will not exercise an option to buy out a 20 percent stake in Alstom lent to it by conglomerate Bouygues and has given those shares back to Bouygues, as part of a deal from last month's tie-up between Siemens and Alstom.

18 Oct 2017

Bouygues to get 500 mln-euro payout from Siemens-Alstom deal-source

PARIS, Sept 27 French conglomerate Bouygues could receive up to 500 million euros ($587 million) in special payouts as a shareholder in train maker Alstom following Alstom's deal with German group Siemens AG to merge their rail operations, a source close to the talks said on Wednesday.

27 Sep 2017

France welcomes Siemens-Alstom deal, says will protect jobs

PARIS Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday the French government welcomed the planned rail operations tie-up between Siemens and Alstom , which he said would protect French jobs.

27 Sep 2017

France welcomes Siemens/Alstom deal, says will protect jobs

PARIS Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday the French government welcomed the planned rail operations tie-up between Siemens and Alstom , which he said would protect French jobs.

27 Sep 2017

France welcomes Siemens/Alstom deal, says will protect jobs

PARIS, Sept 26 Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday the French government welcomed the planned rail operations tie-up between Siemens and Alstom , which he said would protect French jobs.

27 Sep 2017

Alstom, Siemens in talks to merge rail ops

PARIS/MUNICH French train maker Alstom and German engineering group Siemens said on Friday they were in talks about a tie-up of their rail activities as European companies struggle to cope with competition from China.

22 Sep 2017

Alstom, Siemens in talks to merge rail ops

PARIS/MUNICH French train maker Alstom and German engineering group Siemens said on Friday they were in talks about a tie-up of their rail activities as European companies struggle to cope with competition from China.

22 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Alstom, Siemens in talks to merge rail ops

* French govt approves rail tie-up if jobs spares (Adds Alstom, Siemens, French source and details)

22 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains

PARIS, Sept 1 French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange, Bouygues and SFR.

01 Sep 2017
» More BOUY.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates