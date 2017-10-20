Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA)
40.49EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€40.49
--
--
--
--
769,886
€40.69
€28.01
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€14,304.83
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|358.61
|Dividend:
|1.60
|Yield (%):
|4.01
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-Bouygues brothers holding owns over 20 pct of Bouygues capital - AMF
* SDCM, the holding of Bouygues brothers Martin and Olivier Bouygues, now controls 20.91 percent of the capital and 29.59 percent of the voting rights of French construction-to-telecoms group Bouygues - AMF filing
BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues
* France will not exercise an option to buy out a 20 percent stake in Alstom lent to it by conglomerate Bouygues and has given those shares back to Bouygues, as part of a deal from last month's tie-up between Siemens and Alstom.
Bouygues to get 500 mln-euro payout from Siemens-Alstom deal-source
PARIS, Sept 27 French conglomerate Bouygues could receive up to 500 million euros ($587 million) in special payouts as a shareholder in train maker Alstom following Alstom's deal with German group Siemens AG to merge their rail operations, a source close to the talks said on Wednesday.
France welcomes Siemens-Alstom deal, says will protect jobs
PARIS Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday the French government welcomed the planned rail operations tie-up between Siemens and Alstom , which he said would protect French jobs.
France welcomes Siemens/Alstom deal, says will protect jobs
PARIS Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday the French government welcomed the planned rail operations tie-up between Siemens and Alstom , which he said would protect French jobs.
France welcomes Siemens/Alstom deal, says will protect jobs
PARIS, Sept 26 Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday the French government welcomed the planned rail operations tie-up between Siemens and Alstom , which he said would protect French jobs.
Alstom, Siemens in talks to merge rail ops
PARIS/MUNICH French train maker Alstom and German engineering group Siemens said on Friday they were in talks about a tie-up of their rail activities as European companies struggle to cope with competition from China.
Alstom, Siemens in talks to merge rail ops
PARIS/MUNICH French train maker Alstom and German engineering group Siemens said on Friday they were in talks about a tie-up of their rail activities as European companies struggle to cope with competition from China.
UPDATE 2-Alstom, Siemens in talks to merge rail ops
* French govt approves rail tie-up if jobs spares (Adds Alstom, Siemens, French source and details)
UPDATE 1-Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains
PARIS, Sept 1 French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange, Bouygues and SFR.