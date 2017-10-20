BRIEF-Bouygues brothers holding owns over 20 pct of Bouygues capital - AMF * SDCM, the holding of Bouygues brothers Martin and Olivier Bouygues, now controls 20.91 percent of the capital and 29.59 percent of the voting rights of French construction-to-telecoms group Bouygues - AMF filing

BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues * France will not exercise an option to buy out a 20 percent stake in Alstom lent to it by conglomerate Bouygues and has given those shares back to Bouygues, as part of a deal from last month's tie-up between Siemens and Alstom.

Bouygues to get 500 mln-euro payout from Siemens-Alstom deal-source PARIS, Sept 27 French conglomerate Bouygues could receive up to 500 million euros ($587 million) in special payouts as a shareholder in train maker Alstom following Alstom's deal with German group Siemens AG to merge their rail operations, a source close to the talks said on Wednesday.

France welcomes Siemens-Alstom deal, says will protect jobs PARIS Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday the French government welcomed the planned rail operations tie-up between Siemens and Alstom , which he said would protect French jobs.

Alstom, Siemens in talks to merge rail ops PARIS/MUNICH French train maker Alstom and German engineering group Siemens said on Friday they were in talks about a tie-up of their rail activities as European companies struggle to cope with competition from China.

UPDATE 2-Alstom, Siemens in talks to merge rail ops * French govt approves rail tie-up if jobs spares (Adds Alstom, Siemens, French source and details)