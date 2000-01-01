Bodycote PLC (BOY.L)
BOY.L on London Stock Exchange
911.00GBp
3:32pm IST
911.00GBp
3:32pm IST
Change (% chg)
-4.50 (-0.49%)
-4.50 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
915.50
915.50
Open
918.00
918.00
Day's High
920.50
920.50
Day's Low
911.00
911.00
Volume
10,648
10,648
Avg. Vol
511,832
511,832
52-wk High
980.00
980.00
52-wk Low
553.00
553.00
About
Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six operating segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,820.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|191.46
|Dividend:
|5.30
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09