BP PLC (BP.L)

BP.L on London Stock Exchange

491.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.25 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
492.15
Open
492.55
Day's High
493.85
Day's Low
489.75
Volume
25,563,070
Avg. Vol
28,475,026
52-wk High
521.20
52-wk Low
432.15

About

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): £97,087.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 19,807.03
Dividend: 7.62
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about BP.L

UPDATE 1-BP's Chairman Svanberg to step down as Macondo pain subsides

* To remain in office until successor is found (Recasts, updates throughout)

19 Oct 2017

BP ‍Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg to retire next year

Oct 19 BP Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg has informed the oil company's board of his intention to retire, it said on Thursday.

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-BP ‍says Carl-Henric Svanberg to retire as chairman​

* ‍CARL-HENRIC SVANBERG HAS INFORMED COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN​

19 Oct 2017

MEDIA-BP PLC working with India's Reliance Industries to start petrol pumps in a few months - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

19 Oct 2017

BP eyes smaller renewable investments to avoid repeating losses

LONDON BP is targeting smaller and wider-ranging investments in renewable energy to avoid large losses in the sector like those it suffered earlier in the decade, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Wednesday.

18 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-BP eyes smaller renewable investments to avoid repeating losses

* BP seeks lower-carbon investments within oil business (Adds quotes, details)

18 Oct 2017

BP eyes smaller renewable investments to avoid repeating losses

LONDON, Oct 18 BP is focusing on smaller investments in renewable energy to avoid large losses in the sector like those it suffered earlier in the decade, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Wednesday.

18 Oct 2017

BUZZ-India's Reliance Industries hits record high; leads gains on NSE index

** Shares of oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd rose as much as 5 percent to a record high of 917.9 rupees on Wednesday

18 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries, BP Plc submit revised investment plan for KG-D6 gas finds - PTI in Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

17 Oct 2017

BP Midstream Partners seeks to raise up to $893 mln in IPO

Oct 16 BP Midtsream Partners, a unit of British energy company BP Plc, said on Monday it expects to raise up to $893 million from its initial public offering.

16 Oct 2017
» More BP.L News

