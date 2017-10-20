India's oil imports hit record high in September - trade NEW DELHI India imported a record 4.83 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in September as several refiners resumed operations after extensive maintenance to meet rising local fuel demand.

BRIEF-Bharat Petroleum Corp plans to raise up to 20 bln rupees in current FY * Says co planing to raise up to 20 billion rupees during current FY via private placement of NCDs ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2igkZkS Further company coverage:

BPCL sells its first 50 ppm sulphur diesel cargo for export - traders SINGAPORE Oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) sold a diesel cargo with a sulphur content of 50 parts per million (ppm) through an export tender for the first time, three industry sources said on Monday.

IOC buys new U.S. crude grades for December delivery: sources SINGAPORE Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has bought two new types of U.S. crude for December delivery as it tests different grades from the United States, trade sources said on Tuesday.

RPT-BUZZ-Tax cuts may provide buffer for India's oil refiners - Credit Suisse ** Credit Suisse says an excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel and a likely cut on VAT will give buffer to oil marketing companies (OMCs) until oil prices hit $65/bbl

HPCL makes its first U.S. oil purchase: chairman NEW DELHI Indian state refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp has made its first purchase of U.S. oil, buying high sulphur crude Mars in a tender, company chairman M. K. Surana said on Monday.

