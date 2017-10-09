Bpost SA (BPOST.BR)
23.91EUR
9:05pm IST
€-0.12 (-0.50%)
€24.03
€24.04
€24.18
€23.88
190,778
285,113
€25.28
€20.59
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€4,959.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|200.00
|Dividend:
|0.17
|Yield (%):
|3.83
Financials
Belgium's Bpost buys U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 million
BRUSSELS Bpost , Belgium's national postal deliverer, said on Monday it has agreed to buy U.S.-based e-commerce service provider Radial for $820 million including debt.
BRIEF-Bpost to acquire Radial
* BPOST TO ACCELERATE THE EXPANSION OF ITS E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS BUSINESS WITH THE ACQUISITION OF RADIAL