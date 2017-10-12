Edition:
Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY_u.TO)

BPY_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.64CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$30.64
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
123,355
52-wk High
$31.50
52-wk Low
$27.40

Chart for

About

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is a diversified global real estate company. The Company owns, operates and develops a portfolio of office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, triple net lease, self-storage and student housing assets. Its partnership is Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s public commercial property... (more)

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about BPY_u.TO

Brookfield Property leads investment in project management platform

NEW YORK Brookfield Property Partners LP , one of the largest commercial real estate companies, said on Wednesday it has invested in Honest Buildings, a project management start-up that compiles data for property owners to make construction projects more efficient.

12 Oct 2017

Exclusive: Brookfield Property Partners explores options for office assets - sources

Brookfield Property Partners LP is considering options for its office properties in the Northeastern United States that include the potential sale of a stake that could value the portfolio at as much as $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners reports qtrly company FFO per unit $ 0.34

* Brookfield property partners reports first quarter 2017 results

05 May 2017
