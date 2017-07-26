Edition:
Bradespar SA (BRAP4.SA)

BRAP4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

24.55BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 24.55
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,278,502
52-wk High
R$ 28.16
52-wk Low
R$ 11.24

About

Bradespar SA is a Brazil-based holding company. The Company's main activity is to participate in other companies as a partner or shareholder. Through its affiliate Valepar SA, the Company holds stake in Vale SA, an entity that specializes in the research, manufacture and sell of iron ore and pellets, nickel, fertilizer, copper,... (more)

Beta: 1.93
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 8,090.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 349.55
Dividend: 0.47
Yield (%): 2.20

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 9.43 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.03 10.90
ROE: -- 18.10 14.09

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks hit record high, Brazil stocks lifted by commodities

(Adds details from Mexico on bourse record high) By Sheky Espejo and Bruno Federowski MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, July 25 Mexico's stock market hit a fresh record high on Tuesday, boosted by expectations of good earnings, while Brazil's stocks hit a one-month high as commodity price gains lifted shares of local blue-chips Vale SA and Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC stock index rose for the third straight session, inching up by 0.09 percent from Monday, as data sh

26 Jul 2017

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hit one-month high on commodities boost

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazilian stocks hit a one-month high on Tuesday as commodity price gains boosted shares of local blue-chips Vale SA and Petróleo Brasileiro SA. China-listed iron ore futures snapped a three-day losing streak on the back of China's strong steel sector, lifting shares in Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner. Shares in Bradespar SA, a key Vale shareholder, rose about 5 percent. Rising crude futures lifted shar

26 Jul 2017

25 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-Brazil's Vale shareholders approve corporate reorganization

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 Shareholders of Brazil's Vale SA approved a share conversion plan on Tuesday in a move that should boost transparency, give equal votes to all shares and limit government meddling in the world's No. 1 iron ore producer.

28 Jun 2017
