Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L)

BRBY.L on London Stock Exchange

1,905.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,905.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,853,101
52-wk High
1,908.00
52-wk Low
1,367.00

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company's segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through... (more)

Beta: 1.47
Market Cap(Mil.): £7,678.04
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 427.27
Dividend: 28.40
Yield (%): --

Latest News about BRBY.L

Britain's FTSE falls as consumer stocks falter, Greene King drowns sorrows

LONDON, Sept 8 A fall in mining stocks put pressure on Britain's top share index on Friday, while British consumer-facing stocks came into sharp focus after pub operator Greene King's shares plunged following a bleak trading update.

08 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-L'Oreal eyes record margins as H1 profits rise

* L'Oreal strikes upbeat note over outlook (Adds detail, background)

27 Jul 2017

Philip Green poaches Burberry man to be TopShop CEO

LONDON, July 19 British retail tycoon Philip Green has recruited Burberry's chief merchandising officer, Paul Price, to be the boss of his TopShop/TopMan fashion chains and drive their expansion overseas.

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Burberry says 68.5 pct of AGM votes in favour of remuneration report, 31.5 pct against

* 68.52 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour to approve director's remuneration report for year ended 31 March 2017, 31.48 percent of votes cast against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

13 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Nearly a third of Burberry investors object to top executives' pay

LONDON, July 13 Nearly a third of shareholders in Burberry voted against the luxury goods company's executive pay report on Thursday, despite a move by its new finance chief Julie Brown to head off the opposition by foregoing a share options award worth up to 2.4 million pounds ($3.11 million).

13 Jul 2017

Nearly a third of Burberry investors rebel over pay

LONDON, July 13 Nearly a third of shareholders at Burberry failed to back the company's executive pay package at its annual general meeting on Thursday.

13 Jul 2017

FTSE has best day since April on Burberry gains, dovish Yellen; Carillion collapses

* Carillion finds fresh record low, 3-day losses extend to 70 pct (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

12 Jul 2017

Burberry boost, energy strength send FTSE higher

* Carillion finds fresh record low as another broker downgrades

12 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-Rebound in Chinese demand boosts Burberry sales

* Shares rise 2.8 percent to top FTSE-100 index (Adds CFO comments, shares, analyst reaction)

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Burberry CFO says UK domestic demand remains strong

* Cfo says domestic demand is very strong in the uk, strong double-digit growth

12 Jul 2017
