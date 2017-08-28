Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd (BRFL.NS)
BRFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
121.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.35 (+1.12%)
Rs1.35 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
Rs120.10
Open
Rs121.90
Day's High
Rs123.35
Day's Low
Rs118.30
Volume
58,353
Avg. Vol
140,728
52-wk High
Rs164.90
52-wk Low
Rs110.50
About
Bombay Rayon Fashions Limited is a vertically integrated textile company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of textiles consisting of yarn, fabrics and garments. The Company operates in local and export segments geographically. The Company is also engaged in power generation through coal and windmills and manufacturing... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Bombay Rayon Fashions approves issuance of shares to SBI under S4A scheme
* Says approved issuance of up to 19.3 million shares to State Bank of India under S4A scheme Source text - http://bit.ly/2gjl4U1 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bombay Rayon Fashions seeks members' nod to issue equity shares on preferential basis
* seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares on preferential basis pursuant to conversion of WCTL and/or FITL by CDR banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.