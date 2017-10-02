Brazil's BRF sees $98 mln gain from tax refinancing, receivables SAO PAULO, Oct 2 Brazilian poultry producer BRF SA estimates a one-time pre-tax gain of 310 million reais ($98 million) this quarter as a result of joining a tax refinancing program and the buildup of tax receivables.

Brazil's BRF says South Korea okays Brazil pork imports -statement SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Brazilian food company BRF SA said on Friday that for the first time in history domestic meat producers will be allowed to sell pork to South Korea, citing a list divulged by the Asian importer a day earlier.

Exclusive: Brazil's BRF to reopen plant, catering to Mideast halal market SAO PAULO BRF SA will reopen a food processing plant in Brazil by January, a company executive told Reuters, the first big move aimed at reviving profitability since the country's No. 1 chicken exporter announced the departure of its chief executive officer.

Brazil's JBS holds off succession talk while CEO requests release -source SAO PAULO, Sept 14 The board of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA will delay discussing replacement of Chief Executive Wesley Batista while it awaits a ruling on a motion to release him from jail on charges of insider trading, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's BRF says Tarpon-backed CEO Faria to leave SAO PAULO, Aug 31 BRF SA Chief Executive Pedro de Andrade Faria plans to leave by the end of the year, following a series of heavy quarterly losses by the world's largest chicken exporter.

Brazil's BRF says CEO Faria to leave by end-December SAO PAULO, Aug 31 Brazilian food processor BRF SA on Thursday said its Chief Executive Pedro de Andrade Faria will leave the company by Dec. 31.

BRF says Brazil fiscal burden making it harder to compete SAO PAULO, Aug 30 BRF SA, the world's largest chicken exporter, sees internationalization as the best way to grow its business while believing that Brazil's heavy fiscal burden hampers the firm's ability to compete globally, an executive said on Wednesday.

Brazil's BRF appoints cement maker Votorantim Cimentos' Luz as CFO SAO PAULO, Aug 24 BRF SA, the world's largest chicken exporter, has appointed Lorival Nogueira Luz as chief financial officer and investor relations director, effective from September 2017, according to a securities filing.