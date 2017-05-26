Edition:
India

Birla Corporation Ltd (BRLC.NS)

BRLC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,009.90INR
3:41pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.75 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs1,016.65
Open
Rs1,010.00
Day's High
Rs1,019.00
Day's Low
Rs1,005.65
Volume
151,102
Avg. Vol
82,992
52-wk High
Rs1,025.00
52-wk Low
Rs608.00

Chart for

About

Birla Corporation Limited is a holding company. The Company offers products ranging from cement to jute goods, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor covering, as well as auto trims and steel castings. Its segments include Cement, Jute and Others. Its Cement Division manufactures a range of cement, such as Ordinary Portland Cement... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.67
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs71,757.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 77.01
Dividend: 6.50
Yield (%): 0.70

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Latest News about BRLC.NS

BRIEF-India's Birla Corp March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 591.5 million rupees versus profit 1.06 billion rupees year ago

26 May 2017
» More BRLC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates