Edition:
India

BR Malls Participacoes SA (BRML3.SA)

BRML3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.40BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 13.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,683,859
52-wk High
R$ 15.85
52-wk Low
R$ 10.05

Chart for

About

BR Malls Participacoes SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the real estate sector. The Company's activities include holding interests in and managing shopping malls and other companies involved in the real estate; promotion and management of its own and third-party real estate entities, and maintain interest in and managing... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.01
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 12,040.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 872.53
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 0.42

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about BRML3.SA

BR Malls denies reports of merger talks with Aliansce

SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA on Tuesday denied media reports saying it was negotiating a merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.

06 Jun 2017

Brazil's BR Malls prices offering at 11 reais per share, source says

SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA priced a share offering on Monday at 11 reais a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Paula Arendt Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

23 May 2017

Brazilian issuers wait ahead of equity offerings

NEW YORK (IFR) - Brazilian companies are taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of equity sales next week, as the country's risk assets recover a touch after Thursday's dramatic sell-off.

20 May 2017

Brazil's BR Malls plans $536 mln offering, source says

SAO PAULO, May 5 BR Malls Participações, Brazil's largest mall operator, has hired banks to sell 1.7 billion reais ($536 million) worth of new shares in an offering as early as next week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

06 May 2017
» More BRML3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates