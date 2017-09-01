Edition:
Bharat Rasayan Ltd (BRSN.NS)

BRSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,158.05INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-51.95 (-1.62%)
Prev Close
Rs3,210.00
Open
Rs3,270.00
Day's High
Rs3,340.00
Day's Low
Rs3,132.00
Volume
759
Avg. Vol
1,639
52-wk High
Rs3,698.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,620.40

Bharat Rasayan Limited is an India-based company engaged in manufacturing of pesticides-technical, formulations and its intermediates. The Company primarily offers Metaphenoxy Benzaldehyde. The Company's products are Insecticides, which include Acetamiprid, Bifenthrin, Chlorpyrifos, Cypermethrin, Imidacloprid, Permethrin and... (more)

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,328.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4.25
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 0.05

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

BRIEF-Bharat Rasayan seeks shareholders' nod for continuation of Sat Narain Gupta as MD, chairman

* Seeks shareholders' nod for continuation of sat narain gupta as md and chairman Source text: http://bit.ly/2wX9PI5 Further company coverage:

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Bharat Rasayan June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 156.5 million rupees versus 145.8 million rupees year ago

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bharat Rasayan issues commercial paper worth 100 mln rupees

* Says issued commercial paper worth 100 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2rywi7K Further company coverage:

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Bharat Rasayan March-qtr net profit rises

* March quarter net profit 121.4 million rupees versus profit 49.4 million rupees year ago

30 May 2017

BRIEF-Bharat Rasayan issues commercial paper worth 200 mln rupees

* Issued commercial paper worth 200 million rupees Source text: [Bharat Rasayan Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company has issued Commercial Paper of Rs. 20.00 Crores (Rupees Twenty Crores only) value dated 19th May, 2017, having maturity on 16th August, 2017, which have been rated CARE A1+ by a leading rating agency. The Company has appointed HDFC Bank Limited as Issuing & Paying Agent for this issuance] Further company coverage:

19 May 2017
