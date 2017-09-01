* Issued commercial paper worth 200 million rupees Source text: [Bharat Rasayan Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company has issued Commercial Paper of Rs. 20.00 Crores (Rupees Twenty Crores only) value dated 19th May, 2017, having maturity on 16th August, 2017, which have been rated CARE A1+ by a leading rating agency. The Company has appointed HDFC Bank Limited as Issuing & Paying Agent for this issuance] Further company coverage: