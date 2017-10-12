Edition:
India

Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSSL.NS)

BSSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

69.70INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.60 (+19.97%)
Prev Close
Rs58.10
Open
Rs65.30
Day's High
Rs69.70
Day's Low
Rs64.00
Volume
6,291,373
Avg. Vol
1,561,269
52-wk High
Rs102.70
52-wk Low
Rs36.45

Chart for

About

Bhushan Steel Limited is a steel producing company. The Company is engaged in the steel business. The Company offers various products, such as Hot Rolled Coil, Cold Rolled Close Annealed (CRCA), Cold Rolled Full Hard (CRFH), Galvanized Coil and Sheet, Color Coated Coils, Color Coated Tiles, High Tensile Steel Strips, Hardened... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.70
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs13,251.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 226.51
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about BSSL.NS

MEDIA-India's Tata Steel, JSW Steel, 2 foreign firms show interest in Bhushan Power & Steel, Bhushan Steel - Financial Express

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

12 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Bhushan Steel's creditors reluctant to sanction fresh loans of about 5 bln rupees - Financial Express

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

25 Sep 2017

MEDIA-India's JSW Steel looks for partners in Bhushan Steel; in talks with KKR - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

20 Sep 2017

MEDIA-IRP verifies insolvency claims against India's Bhushan Steel - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bhushan Steel says co not privy to talks between JSW, Piramal Bain Fund

* Clarifies on news item "JSW Steel may partner Piramal-Bain Fund to bid for bhushan steel"

08 Aug 2017

MEDIA-Global investors including AION Capital, Lone Star Funds line up for stake in Bhushan Steel - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

07 Aug 2017

MEDIA-Investment firm SSG Capital eyeing stake in India's Bhushan Steel - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

31 Jul 2017

MEDIA-India's NCLT allows bankruptcy proceedings against Bhushan Steel, Bhushan Power & Steel - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

27 Jul 2017

MEDIA-India's Bhushan Steel, SBI lock horns over loan calculation in insolvency case - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

20 Jul 2017

MEDIA-India's SBI moves NCLT against Bhushan Steel - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

14 Jul 2017
» More BSSL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates