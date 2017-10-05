Edition:
BTG PLC (BTG.L)

BTG.L on London Stock Exchange

748.50GBp
3:35pm IST
Change (% chg)

-2.50 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
751.00
Open
750.00
Day's High
754.00
Day's Low
745.50
Volume
150,463
Avg. Vol
566,698
52-wk High
755.00
52-wk Low
528.36

BTG plc is engaged in the business of healthcare, focusing on Interventional Medicine therapies for liver cancer, emphysema and vascular disorders, specialty pharmaceuticals for acute care uses, and a licensing business. The Company operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.11
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,754.76
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 386.36
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about BTG.L

UK's BTG to buy Roxwood Medical for up to $80 million

British drugs company BTG Plc said on Thursday it will buy U.S.-based cardiovascular catheter maker Roxwood Medical for up to $80 million.

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-BTG acquires Roxwood Medical

* ACQUIRED ROXWOOD MEDICAL, A PROVIDER OF ADVANCED CARDIOVASCULAR SPECIALTY CATHETERS

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-BTG Plc reiterates full year product sales guidance

* ‍SPECIALTY PHARMACEUTICALS IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS AT CER IN FY, WEIGHTED AS EXPECTED TO FIRST HALF.​

05 Oct 2017

BTG ordered to pay damages of $55.8 mln to Wellstat

LONDON, Sept 20 British drugs company BTG has been ordered to pay damages of $55.8 million plus interest and costs to Wellstat Therapeutics in a dispute over the distribution of Vistogard, an antidote to the overdose of two chemotherapy drugs.

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Integrated Capital Services says board approves appointment of Bhavesh Chadha as CFO

* Incorporating wholly owned subsidiary company BTG IP Services Pvt. Ltd

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-BTG says trading since April 1 in line with expectations

* Our strong performance in 2016/17 has continued into new financial year

13 Jul 2017

BTG's pulmonary embolism device work faster and at lower doses in study

LONDON British pharmaceutical firm BTG said on Monday its EKOS combination therapy device for pulmonary embolism (PE) was effective using smaller drug dosages and shorter treatment periods than the current standard.

22 May 2017

