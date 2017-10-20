Edition:
India

Affine RE SA (BTPP.PA)

BTPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

16.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€16.52
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
10,647
52-wk High
€18.00
52-wk Low
€13.90

Chart for

About

Affine RE SA is a France-based property investment and real estate company, involved in the commercial property sector. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries, including Banimmo SA, a company specializing in the real estate leasing; Concerto Developpement SAS, which is engaged in the logistic engineering, including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.39
Market Cap(Mil.): €168.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 10.06
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 5.96

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates