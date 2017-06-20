Bureau Veritas SA (BVI.PA)
BVI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
22.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.21 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
€22.31
Open
€22.27
Day's High
€22.74
Day's Low
€22.25
Volume
543,452
Avg. Vol
638,509
52-wk High
€22.74
52-wk Low
€16.62
About
Bureau Veritas SA, formerly Bureau Veritas Registre International de Classification de Navires et d’Aeronefs, is a France-based company primarily engaged in the business support sector. It offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€9,878.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|442.00
|Dividend:
|0.55
|Yield (%):
|2.46
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09
BRIEF-Bureau Veritas acquires California Code Check
* REG-BUREAU VERITAS EXPANDS ITS CONSTRUCTION SERVICES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF CALIFORNIA CODE CHECK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)