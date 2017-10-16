Edition:
N Brown Group PLC (BWNG.L)

BWNG.L on London Stock Exchange

312.10GBp
3:30pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
312.10
Open
312.10
Day's High
314.80
Day's Low
304.80
Volume
198,194
Avg. Vol
595,372
52-wk High
361.00
52-wk Low
179.20

N Brown Group plc is a digital specialist fit fashion retailer. The Company offers customers a range of products in clothing, footwear and home wares. The Company is a multichannel retailer. It operates through the Home Shopping segment. Its power brands include JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo. JD Williams is a department...

Beta: 0.99
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,005.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 283.43
Dividend: 8.56
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-Koovs ‍announces partnership with N Brown group

* ‍ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH N BROWN GROUP TO ADD EXCLUSIVE KOOVS PRIVATE LABEL YOUNG FASHION BRAND TO N BROWN'S SIMPLY BE OFFER​

16 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-UK retailer N Brown's revenue rises as sales grow in key brands

Oct 12 British clothing retailer N Brown Group Plc reported a 5.6 percent rise in half-year revenue on strong growth in plus-sized apparel sales.

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-N Brown posts H1 adjusted profit before tax ‍32.2​ mln stg

* H1 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍32.2​ MILLION STG VERSUS 31.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-N Brown to incur exceptional charge for flawed insurance products

July 13 British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group expects to incur an exceptional charge of up to 40 million pounds ($51.7 million) for potential customer compensation related to insurance sold between 2006 and 2014.

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-N Brown sees exceptional cost of 35-40 mln stg for potential customer redress

* Identified flaws in certain general insurance products provided by a third party insurance underwriter and sold by co to customers between 2006-2014

13 Jul 2017

Rising sales, loss-making store closures bring cheer to N Brown

June 20 British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc reported a 10 percent rise in first-quarter product revenue and said it would shutter up to five loss-making stores, sending its shares to their highest in more than a year.

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-N Brown Group's chairman, Andrew Higginson to step down

* Says chairman, Andrew Higginson has informed N Brown board that he intends to step down in order to pursue opportunities in private equity

13 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-Women's clothing sales help UK retailer N Brown ride out tough market

April 27 British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc posted a 2.5 percent rise in full-year revenue due to strong demand for its women's clothing and solid online sales, helping it ride out a tough retail environment.

27 Apr 2017

Plus-size clothing company N Brown says markets to remain tough

April 27 British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc said economic conditions for retail will remain challenging, adding to signs that UK consumer confidence is deteriorating.

27 Apr 2017
