British builder Bellway expects higher prices and sales in 2018 Oct 17 British housebuilder Bellway said it expects rising sales and higher prices in 2018 after reporting a 12.6 percent jump in full-year profit.

BRIEF-Bellway expects FY housing revenue to increase by over 13 pct * ISSUING A TRADING UPDATE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2017 AHEAD OF ITS PRELIMINARY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER 2017