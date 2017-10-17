Edition:
Bellway PLC (BWY.L)

BWY.L on London Stock Exchange

3,723.00GBp
3:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

5.00 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
3,718.00
Open
3,723.00
Day's High
3,739.00
Day's Low
3,699.00
Volume
98,548
Avg. Vol
448,805
52-wk High
3,739.00
52-wk Low
2,251.00

About

Bellway p.l.c is a holding company of the Bellway Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. It focuses on providing traditional family housing outside of London... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.35
Market Cap(Mil.): £4,160.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 122.80
Dividend: 37.50
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.98 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.97 10.90
ROE: -- 15.81 14.09

Latest News about BWY.L

British builder Bellway expects higher prices and sales in 2018

Oct 17 British housebuilder Bellway said it expects rising sales and higher prices in 2018 after reporting a 12.6 percent jump in full-year profit.

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Bellway expects FY housing revenue to increase by over 13 pct

* ISSUING A TRADING UPDATE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2017 AHEAD OF ITS PRELIMINARY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER 2017

08 Aug 2017

Housebuilders help Britain's FTSE find solid ground

LONDON, June 14 A rise in housebuilders underpinned gains on Britain's top share index on Wednesday following a well-received update from mid cap Bellway, with a weaker pound also lending support.

14 Jun 2017
