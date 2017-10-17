Bellway PLC (BWY.L)
BWY.L on London Stock Exchange
3,723.00GBp
3:32pm IST
Change (% chg)
5.00 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
3,718.00
Open
3,723.00
Day's High
3,739.00
Day's Low
3,699.00
Volume
98,548
Avg. Vol
448,805
52-wk High
3,739.00
52-wk Low
2,251.00
About
Bellway p.l.c is a holding company of the Bellway Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. It focuses on providing traditional family housing outside of London... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£4,160.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|122.80
|Dividend:
|37.50
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.98
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.81
|14.09
British builder Bellway expects higher prices and sales in 2018
Oct 17 British housebuilder Bellway said it expects rising sales and higher prices in 2018 after reporting a 12.6 percent jump in full-year profit.
BRIEF-Bellway expects FY housing revenue to increase by over 13 pct
* ISSUING A TRADING UPDATE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2017 AHEAD OF ITS PRELIMINARY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER 2017
Housebuilders help Britain's FTSE find solid ground
LONDON, June 14 A rise in housebuilders underpinned gains on Britain's top share index on Wednesday following a well-received update from mid cap Bellway, with a weaker pound also lending support.