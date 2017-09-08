Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD_u.TO)
BYD_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
93.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
93.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$93.81
$93.81
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
30,632
30,632
52-wk High
$103.00
$103.00
52-wk Low
$80.17
$80.17
About
Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund's primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,687.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|18.63
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|0.57
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.83
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.53
|14.09
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund announces temporary closure of Florida, Georgia collision repair centers
* Boyd Group Income Fund notes impact of Hurricane Irma- Announces temporary closure of Florida and coastal Georgia collision repair centers
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund to redeem Convertible Debentures due October 31, 2021
* Boyd Group Income Fund -on Nov 2, intends to redeem in full all of its then outstanding 5.25 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Oct 31, 2021
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports Q2 adjusted net earnings per unit $0.831
* Boyd Group Income Fund - qtrly sales increased by 16.0% to $384.0 million from $331.0 million in 2016
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility
* Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility
BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund reports first quarter results
* Qtrly sales increased by 8.2pct to $378.9 million from $350.4 million in 2016