Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG.L)

BYG.L on London Stock Exchange

790.50GBp
3:37pm IST
Change (% chg)

-7.50 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
798.00
Open
810.50
Day's High
810.50
Day's Low
783.50
Volume
11,963
Avg. Vol
217,966
52-wk High
830.00
52-wk Low
629.50

About

Big Yellow Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of self-storage and related services. The Company operates from a platform of approximately 89 stores, including 16 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The Company also owns over seven Big Yellow self-storage development sites... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,235.36
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 158.48
Dividend: 3.60
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.94 10.90
ROE: -- 14.52 14.09

Latest News about BYG.L

BRIEF-Big Yellow Group FY adjusted pretax profit rises

* FY like-for-like revenue 107.3 mln stg versus 101.4 mln stg

23 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates