BRIEF-Caixabank approves interim dividend of 0.07 euro gross/shr‍​ * BOARD APPROVES 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.07 EURO GROSS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON NOV. 2‍​ Source text for Eikon:

EXCLUSIVE: Banco Sabadell mulls moving top management from Catalonia - source MADRID Banco Sabadell is considering moving some of its top management from Catalonia to Madrid, a source close to the board said on Tuesday, in a first sign that a short-term business exodus from the restive region may become more permanent.

Caixabank to decide on Friday on moving base out of Catalonia-source MADRID, Oct 5 The board of Spanish lender Caixabank will meet on Friday to study a possible transfer of its legal base away from Catalonia because of political uncertainty in the region, a source familiar with the situation said.

Caixabank says will protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests MADRID, Oct 4 Spain's Caixabank, in internal memo to employees late on Tuesday, said that Catalonia's largest bank's only objective is to "protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests".

BRIEF-Caixabank signs agreement with Alibaba to allow purchases via Alipay * SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA TO ALLOW USERS OF ALIPAY PAYMENT SYSTEM TO MAKE PURCHASES IN SPANISH ESTABLISHMENTS

UPDATE 1-Spain's Caixabank and Sabadell beat Q2 forecasts * Both banks report higher NII, bucking trend (Adds Sabadell results, Caixabank details)

Spain's Caixabank posts 32 pct rise in H1 profit after BPI buy MADRID, July 28 Spain's Caixabank posted on Friday a 32 percent rise in first-half net profit to 839 million euros ($980.54 million), ahead of analysts' forecasts, thanks to the incorporation of Portugal's Banco BPI .

BRIEF-Caixabank H1 net profit up 31.6 pct YoY; upgrades guidance for NII and fees * H1 NET INTEREST INCOME 2.35 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.04 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Caixabank to issue 1.00 billion euros in 11 year debt * TO ISSUE 1.00 BILLION EUROS IN SUBORDINATED BONDS UNDER ITS DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAM