BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust says quarterly net property income up 2.7 percent year on year * ‍Distributable income of S$73.1 million in 3Q 2017 compared to S$68.3 million in 3Q 2016​

BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust announces launch of S$700.0 mln rights issue * Co is undertaking rights issue to raise gross proceeds of about S$700.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

CapitaLand Commercial to buy Singapore office tower from BlackRock for $1.55 bln SINGAPORE, Sept 21 CapitaLand Commercial Trust said on Thursday it was buying an office tower in Singapore's financial district for for S$2.1 billion ($1.55 billion) from BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager.

BRIEF-Capitaland appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management * Appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust updates on cancellation of bonds pursuant to conversion * S$34.8 million in aggregate principal amount of s$175 million 2.5 per cent. Convertible bonds due 12 sept been converted and cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust announces an estimated distribution per unit of 2.27 cents for Q2 2017 * Announces an estimated distribution per unit (dpu) of 2.27 cents for 2Q 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland enters JV with CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate * Joint Venture between Capitaland, CapitaLand Commercial Trust And Mitsubishi Estate to redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park