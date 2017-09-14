BRIEF-CAE disappointed with decision from united states army * CAE USA comment on united states army initial entry rotary-wing instructor support services contract

BRIEF-CAE Inc and Tech3Lab to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots​ * CAE Inc - ‍ co, Tech3Lab is joining forces to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots​

BRIEF-CAE Inc's ‍board approves 13pct quarterly dividend increase * CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results and announces dividend increase

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines, CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore * Singapore Airlines and CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore

BRIEF-CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC Joint Venture with China Southern Airlines * CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC joint venture with China Southern Airlines

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc * Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Joint Venture Between Singapore Airlines And Cae

BRIEF-CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 mln * CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CAE Q4 EPS C$0.31 excluding items * Cae reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results