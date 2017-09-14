Edition:
India

CAE Inc (CAE.TO)

CAE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.97CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$21.97
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
518,547
52-wk High
$22.86
52-wk Low
$18.35

Chart for

About

CAE Inc. provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenanc... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.34
Market Cap(Mil.): $5,803.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 269.06
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 1.67

Financials

Latest News about CAE.TO

BRIEF-CAE disappointed with decision from united states army

* CAE USA comment on united states army initial entry rotary-wing instructor support services contract

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-CAE Inc and Tech3Lab to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots​

* CAE Inc - ‍ co, Tech3Lab is joining forces to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots​

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-CAE Inc's ‍board approves 13pct quarterly dividend increase

* CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results and announces dividend increase

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines, CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore

* Singapore Airlines and CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC Joint Venture with China Southern Airlines

* CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC joint venture with China Southern Airlines

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc

* Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Joint Venture Between Singapore Airlines And Cae

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 mln

* CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 mln

* CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 million

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-CAE Q4 EPS C$0.31 excluding items

* Cae reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results

31 May 2017

BRIEF-CAE signs training solutions contracts valued at more than C$375 mln

* Cae signs training solutions contracts valued at more than c$375 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 May 2017
» More CAE.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates