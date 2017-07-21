Edition:
India

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPCC.L)

CAPCC.L on London Stock Exchange

259.50GBp
3:34pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
260.50
Open
260.90
Day's High
260.90
Day's Low
257.60
Volume
257,234
Avg. Vol
2,199,919
52-wk High
326.10
52-wk Low
254.50

Chart for

About

Capital & Counties Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based property company. The Company's principal activity is the development and management of property. The Company's segments include Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties and Other. The Earls Court Properties division represents the Company's interests in the Earls Court... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.79
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,191.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 848.92
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about CAPCC.L

BRIEF-Capital & Counties Properties announces 225 mln pounds US private placement debt for Covent Garden​

* Says agrees 225 mln stg US private placement debt for covent garden

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Capital & Counties Properties says HY total property value 3.5 bln pounds

* ‍HY EPRA NAV adjusted marginally by 0.1 pct to 339.1 pence per share (Dec 2016: 339.6 pence)​

21 Jul 2017
» More CAPCC.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates