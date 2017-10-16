Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)
746.15INR
3:57pm IST
Rs-7.30 (-0.97%)
Rs753.45
Rs754.90
Rs760.35
Rs742.95
248,478
535,636
Rs839.00
Rs465.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs74,185.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|97.82
|Dividend:
|2.60
|Yield (%):
|0.34
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 16
Oct 16 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10178.00 NSE 33314.70 ============= TOTAL 43492.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 13
Oct 13 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 31419.00 NSE 44777.50 ============= TOTAL 76196.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 12
Oct 12 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 13515.60 NSE 42175.90 ============= TOTAL 55691.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 4
Oct 4 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30358.60 NSE 91664.80 ============= TOTAL 122023.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
BRIEF-Capital First approves allotment of NCDs
* Says approved allotment of NCDs Source text - http://bit.ly/2fyhxh9 Further company coverage:
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 26
Sep 26 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 22009.70 NSE 63338.80 ============= TOTAL 85348.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 19
Sep 19 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11771.00 NSE 53170.50 ============= TOTAL 64941.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M
BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth 800 mln rupees
* Says approved an issue of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable ncds of INR 800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2xk7DJX Further company coverage:
BUZZ-India's Capital First hits over 9-1/2-yr high; RBI raises foreign investment limit
** Shares of lender Capital First Ltd rise as much as 3.75 pct to 839.00 rupees, their highest since February 2008