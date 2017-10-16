Edition:
Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)

CAPF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

746.15INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.30 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs753.45
Open
Rs754.90
Day's High
Rs760.35
Day's Low
Rs742.95
Volume
248,478
Avg. Vol
535,636
52-wk High
Rs839.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.00

Chart for

About

Capital First Limited is an India-based financial company, which is focused on providing debt financing to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and Indian consumers. The Company's products include personal loans, business loans, loan against property, two wheeler loans, pre-owned car loan and insurance. The Company also... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.71
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs74,185.28
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 97.82
Dividend: 2.60
Yield (%): 0.34

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

Latest News about CAPF.NS

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 16

Oct 16 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10178.00 NSE 33314.70 ============= TOTAL 43492.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

16 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 13

Oct 13 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 31419.00 NSE 44777.50 ============= TOTAL 76196.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

13 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 12

Oct 12 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 13515.60 NSE 42175.90 ============= TOTAL 55691.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

12 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 4

Oct 4 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30358.60 NSE 91664.80 ============= TOTAL 122023.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Capital First approves allotment of NCDs ‍​

* Says approved allotment of NCDs ‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fyhxh9 Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 26

Sep 26 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 22009.70 NSE 63338.80 ============= TOTAL 85348.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

26 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 19

Sep 19 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11771.00 NSE 53170.50 ============= TOTAL 64941.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth 800 mln rupees

* Says approved an issue of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable ncds of INR 800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs‍​

* Says to consider private placement of NCDs​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xk7DJX Further company coverage:

13 Sep 2017

BUZZ-India's Capital First hits over 9-1/2-yr high; RBI raises foreign investment limit

** Shares of lender Capital First Ltd rise as much as 3.75 pct to 839.00 rupees, their highest since February 2008

13 Sep 2017
