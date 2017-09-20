Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (CAPL.NS)
CAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
694.35INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.35 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs699.70
Open
Rs688.00
Day's High
Rs701.80
Day's Low
Rs688.00
Volume
32,911
Avg. Vol
125,641
52-wk High
Rs784.80
52-wk Low
Rs310.00
About
Caplin Point Laboratories Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company's product segments include Antibiotics, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), Ophthalmics, Pain Management and Anti-ulcers. The Company offers a range of products, including Tablets, Liquid Orals, Capsule, Softgel Capsules, Suppositories and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs53,659.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|75.58
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Caplin Point Laboratories gets U.S. FDA approval for ketorolac tromethamine injection
* Says gets FDA approval for ketorolac tromethamine injection 30 mg/ml in U.S.
BRIEF-Caplin Point Labs approves re-appointment of Sridhar Ganesan as MD
* Says approved re-appointment of Sridhar Ganesan as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Caplin Point Laboratories June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol profit 363.2 million rupees versus profit 159.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Caplin Point Laboratories March-qtr consol profit more than doubles
* March quarter consol net profit 334.1 million rupees versus 155.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Caplin Point Labs recommends dividend of 75 pct
* Says recommended a dividend of 75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Caplin Point Laboratories gets EIR from USFDA for inspection at Gummidipoondi
* Says gets EIR from USFDA for inspection at Gummidipoondi Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRnPvD) Further company coverage: