Card Factory PLC (CARDC.L)
CARDC.L on London Stock Exchange
317.10GBp
3:39pm IST
317.10GBp
3:39pm IST
Change (% chg)
2.10 (+0.67%)
2.10 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
315.00
315.00
Open
314.10
314.10
Day's High
318.70
318.70
Day's Low
311.20
311.20
Volume
139,520
139,520
Avg. Vol
658,392
658,392
52-wk High
358.80
358.80
52-wk Low
232.00
232.00
About
Card Factory plc is a specialist retailer of greeting cards, dressings and gifts. The Company operates through two segments: Card Factory and Getting Personal. The Card Factory segment retails greeting cards, dressing and gifts in the United Kingdom through a network of stores. The Getting Personal segment is an online retailer... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.02
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,061.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|341.46
|Dividend:
|2.90
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
UPDATE 1-Britain's Card Factory profit hit by weak pound and rising costs
Sept 26 British greeting cards retailer Card Factory Plc reported a 14 percent drop in first-half profit due to a weaker pound and rising wage costs, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.
UK's Card Factory to pay special dividend after H1 sales rises
Sept 26 British greeting cards retailer Card Factory Plc said on Tuesday it would pay a special dividend after reporting a 6.1 percent rise in half-year revenue to 179.6 million pounds ($242.2 million).
BRIEF-Card Factory says Q1 underlying group sales growth was +6.1%
* Q1 total reported sales growth of +4.9%, including impact of one extra trading day in prior year leap year