UPDATE 1-Britain's Card Factory profit hit by weak pound and rising costs Sept 26 British greeting cards retailer Card Factory Plc reported a 14 percent drop in first-half profit due to a weaker pound and rising wage costs, sending its shares sharply lower on Tuesday.

UK's Card Factory to pay special dividend after H1 sales rises Sept 26 British greeting cards retailer Card Factory Plc said on Tuesday it would pay a special dividend after reporting a 6.1 percent rise in half-year revenue to 179.6 million pounds ($242.2 million).