Carrefour sales growth slows on weaker French performance PARIS, Oct 18 Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, said sales growth slowed sharply in the third quarter on weakening demand in its core French market, highlighting the challenge facing its new boss.

Carrefour Brasil reports 5.5 pct rise in third quarter gross sales BRASILIA, Oct 18 Brazilian retailer Grupo Carrefour Brasil reported gross sales of 12.2 billion reais ($3.86 billion) in the third quarter, up 5.5 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Carrefour appoints FNAC Darty's Malige as new CFO PARIS, Oct 16 Carrefour named Matthieu Malige as finance director on Monday, two months after the world's second-biggest supermarket retailer behind Wal-Mart warned on its 2017 operating profit.

Fitch Affirms Tesco at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based retailer Tesco PLC's (Tesco) Long-Term IDR at 'BB+' and senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The Outlook remains Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term IDR and short-term debt ratings at 'B'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The affirmation of Tesco's IDR and its Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a consolidation of t

UPDATE 2-Shares of Carrefour Brazil slump after surprise CEO change SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Shares in Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA dropped the most since they went public in July, after Brazil's largest diversified retailer unexpectedly replaced chief executive Charles Desmartis with a 33-year veteran of parent Carrefour SA.