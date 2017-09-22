Edition:
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (CASP.PA)

CASP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

49.88EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
€49.78
Open
€49.79
Day's High
€49.97
Day's Low
€49.69
Volume
260,927
Avg. Vol
423,445
52-wk High
€57.19
52-wk Low
€41.26

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA is a France-based company that owns and operates retail outlets in France and abroad. The Company distributes a range of products via a chain of stores. The Company operates through hyper markets, supermarkets, discount stores, convenience stores and cafeterias within France and outside. It operates... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.19
Market Cap(Mil.): €5,594.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 111.00
Dividend: 1.56
Yield (%): 6.19

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

Latest News about CASP.PA

Casino's Cnova reaches $28.5 million settlement in U.S. over IPO

NEW YORK Cnova NV , the e-commerce arm of French retailer Groupe Casino, agreed to pay $28.5 million to settle litigation in the United States claiming it defrauded investors in connection with its November 2014 initial public offering.

22 Sep 2017

Shares of Carrefour Brazil slump after surprise CEO change

SAO PAULO Shares in Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA dropped the most since they went public in July, after Brazil's largest diversified retailer unexpectedly replaced chief executive Charles Desmartis with a 33-year veteran of parent Carrefour SA.

22 Sep 2017

