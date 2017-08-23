Edition:
Castrol India Ltd (CAST.BO)

CAST.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

377.05INR
3:53pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.95 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs378.00
Open
Rs379.00
Day's High
Rs381.95
Day's Low
Rs375.40
Volume
31,083
Avg. Vol
99,066
52-wk High
Rs472.80
52-wk Low
Rs353.15

Castrol India Limited is an India-based company engaged in providing coke and refined petroleum products. The Company is involved in manufacturing lubricating oils. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive and Non-Automotive. The Company's brands include Castrol Activ, Castrol Power1, Castrol GTX, Castrol MAGNATEC,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.63
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs178,808.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 494.56
Dividend: 4.50
Yield (%): 2.49

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about CAST.BO

BRIEF-Castrol India June-qtr profit down about 33 pct

* Profit in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue was 11.32 billion rupees

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Castrol India March-qtr profit rises nearly 4 pct

* Profit in March quarter last year was 1.72 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2riVvnx) Further company coverage:

31 May 2017
