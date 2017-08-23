Castrol India Ltd (CAST.NS)
CAST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
376.80INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.85 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs378.65
Open
Rs376.50
Day's High
Rs382.25
Day's Low
Rs375.10
Volume
809,274
Avg. Vol
696,786
52-wk High
Rs473.00
52-wk Low
Rs352.00
About
Castrol India Limited is an India-based company engaged in providing coke and refined petroleum products. The Company is involved in manufacturing lubricating oils. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive and Non-Automotive. The Company's brands include Castrol Activ, Castrol Power1, Castrol GTX, Castrol MAGNATEC,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs178,808.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|494.56
|Dividend:
|4.50
|Yield (%):
|2.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09
BRIEF-Castrol India June-qtr profit down about 33 pct
* Profit in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue was 11.32 billion rupees
BRIEF-Castrol India March-qtr profit rises nearly 4 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 1.72 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2riVvnx) Further company coverage: