CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI)

CATL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.71SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.71
Open
$3.73
Day's High
$3.73
Day's Low
$3.69
Volume
4,981,600
Avg. Vol
9,286,180
52-wk High
$3.88
52-wk Low
$2.96

About

CapitaLand Limited is a real estate company. The Company's principal activities are those relating to investment holding and consultancy services, as well as the corporate headquarters, which gives direction, provides management support services and integrates the activities of its subsidiaries. Its segments include CapitaLand... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.39
Market Cap(Mil.): $15,772.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,274.38
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 2.71

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about CATL.SI

Fitch Assigns First-Time 'BBB' to Ascott Residence Trust; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ascott Residence Trust (ART) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also assigned a 'BBB' senior unsecured rating to ART, and to its SGD1 billion multicurrency outstanding medium-term notes programme. A full list of ratings can be found at the end of this commentary. ART's 'BBB' Long-Term IDR is driven by its strong business risk p

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland invests $300 mln to develop integrated development & acquire serviced residence

* Capitaland invests $300 mln to develop integrated development & acquire serviced Residence in Jakarta

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management

* Appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

28 Aug 2017

CapitaLand to manage Alibaba's Shanghai HQ, launch mall on Lazada

SINGAPORE Real estate developer CapitaLand Ltd on Wednesday said it had signed agreements to manage e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Shanghai headquarters and to launch an online mall on Lazada Singapore's platform.

23 Aug 2017

CapitaLand to manage Alibaba's Shanghai HQ, launch mall on Lazada

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Real estate developer CapitaLand Ltd on Wednesday said it had signed agreements to manage e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Shanghai headquarters and to launch an online mall on Lazada Singapore's platform.

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland ltd appoints Lim Weng Kin Anthony as an independent non-executive director

* announces appointment Of Lim Weng Kin Anthony as an independent non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland announces appointment of Lim Meng Liang Gabriel as an independent non-executive director

* Appointment Of Lim Meng Liang Gabriel As An Independent Non-executive Director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Capitaland expects property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market​ in Singapore

* In Singapore, Capitaland expects property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market​

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CapitaLand Ltd Q2 total PATMI S$579.3 mln

* Group revenue for 2Q 2017 of S$992.4 million was 12.3 pct lower than 2Q 2016

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Capitalandannounces acquisition of 80% interest in Synergy Global Housing LLC

* Deal for a total cash consideration of usd33.7 million (approximately sgd46.7 million)

24 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates