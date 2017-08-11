Callidus Capital Corp (CBL.TO)
CBL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
10.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$10.06
$10.06
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
61,991
61,991
52-wk High
$20.89
$20.89
52-wk Low
$9.30
$9.30
About
Callidus Capital Corporation (Callidus) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in providing financing solutions for companies that are unable to obtain financing from lending institutions. The Company operates a finance business that provides senior secured asset-based loans and lending services to mid-market companies... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$517.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|50.50
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|11.71
Financials
BRIEF-Callidus Capital qtrly loss of $0.51 per share
* Qtrly total revenue of $26.9 million decreased 15% from first quarter 2017
BRIEF-Callidus provides business update
* Callidus Capital Corp - Company is continuing process of soliciting proposals intended to lead to privatization of Callidus.
BRIEF-Callidus Capital qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Preliminary discussions with a select, second-stage group of potential bidders in privatization process are advancing well