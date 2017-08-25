Computacenter PLC (CCC.L)
CCC.L on London Stock Exchange
983.00GBp
3:33pm IST
983.00GBp
3:33pm IST
Change (% chg)
-20.00 (-1.99%)
-20.00 (-1.99%)
Prev Close
1,003.00
1,003.00
Open
998.00
998.00
Day's High
998.00
998.00
Day's Low
978.00
978.00
Volume
11,081
11,081
Avg. Vol
115,033
115,033
52-wk High
1,094.00
1,094.00
52-wk Low
702.50
702.50
About
Computacenter plc is a provider of information technology (IT) infrastructure services. The Company's segments include UK, Germany, France and Belgium. The Company advises organizations on IT strategy, implement technology and manages its customers' infrastructures. It provides user support, devices and secures provision of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,220.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|122.69
|Dividend:
|7.40
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
UPDATE 1-UK's Computacenter to return 100 mln pounds in Q4, shares soar to 17-yr high
Aug 25 British IT services provider Computacenter said it would return 100 million pounds ($128 million) to shareholders in the fourth quarter, following a 15 percent rise in first-half revenue on favourable currency impact, strong growth in Germany and recovery in the United Kingdom.
UK's Computacenter revenue up 15 pct on strong growth in Germany
Aug 25 British IT services provider Computacenter said its half-year adjusted revenue rose 15 percent, helped by favourable currency impact and strong growth in Germany.
BRIEF-Computacenter posts HY adjusted pretax profit of 41.9 mln pounds
* HY ADJUSTED REVENUE 1,700.3 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 1,478.2 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO