Computacenter PLC (CCC.L)

CCC.L on London Stock Exchange

983.00GBp
3:33pm IST
Change (% chg)

-20.00 (-1.99%)
Prev Close
1,003.00
Open
998.00
Day's High
998.00
Day's Low
978.00
Volume
11,081
Avg. Vol
115,033
52-wk High
1,094.00
52-wk Low
702.50

About

Computacenter plc is a provider of information technology (IT) infrastructure services. The Company's segments include UK, Germany, France and Belgium. The Company advises organizations on IT strategy, implement technology and manages its customers' infrastructures. It provides user support, devices and secures provision of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,220.74
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 122.69
Dividend: 7.40
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about CCC.L

UPDATE 1-UK's Computacenter to return 100 mln pounds in Q4, shares soar to 17-yr high

Aug 25 British IT services provider Computacenter said it would return 100 million pounds ($128 million) to shareholders in the fourth quarter, following a 15 percent rise in first-half revenue on favourable currency impact, strong growth in Germany and recovery in the United Kingdom.

25 Aug 2017

UK's Computacenter revenue up 15 pct on strong growth in Germany

Aug 25 British IT services provider Computacenter said its half-year adjusted revenue rose 15 percent, helped by favourable currency impact and strong growth in Germany.

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Computacenter posts HY adjusted pretax profit of 41.9 mln pounds

* HY ADJUSTED REVENUE 1,700.3 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 1,478.2 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO

25 Aug 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates