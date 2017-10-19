Edition:
Carnival PLC (CCL.L)

CCL.L on London Stock Exchange

4,956.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

11.00 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
4,945.00
Open
4,970.00
Day's High
5,005.00
Day's Low
4,938.00
Volume
579,113
Avg. Vol
614,440
52-wk High
5,435.00
52-wk Low
3,733.00

About

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company's segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.56
Market Cap(Mil.): £36,084.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 721.01
Dividend: 30.93
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 59.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.27 10.90
ROE: -- 5.08 14.09

