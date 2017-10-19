BRIEF-Carnival Corporation & Plc Q2 dividend $0.45 per share * Carnival corporation & plc announces second quarterly dividend increase in 2017

BRIEF-Carnival Corporation Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.83 * Q3 earnings per share view $2.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

European stocks dip led by banks at end of strong week LONDON European shares dipped on Friday as another North Korean missile launch softened appetite for riskier banks and miners but still scored their strongest week since July as attractive valuations tempted investors. |

UPDATE 1-Surging sterling sends Britain's FTSE to fresh 4-month low * JD Wetherspoon hits record high after results (Adds closing)

Britain's FTSE falls to fresh 4-month low as pound advances LONDON, Sept 15 The UK's top share index fell to a four-month low on Friday, continuing to feel the pressure from a rise in sterling on its largely dollar-earning constituents with financials and commodities firms the biggest drags.

MEDIA-Blackstone buys Carnival's property for 22 bln rupees - Business Standard - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Carnival says policy changes announced by U.S. administration will allow ships to continue to sail to Cuba * Carnival PLC - policy changes announced by u.s. Administration will allow ships to continue to sail to Cuba