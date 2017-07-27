Cameco Corp (CCO.TO)
UPDATE 3-Miner Cameco settles U.S. tax spat, bigger Canada fight looms
July 27 Canada's Cameco Corp, the world's second-largest uranium producer, said on Thursday it had settled a U.S. tax dispute for a fraction of the original claim, which may bode well for the company's multi-billion-dollar battle with the Canada Revenue Agency.
REFILE-Cameco Corp reports small quarterly loss
July 27 Cameco Corp , the world's second-largest uranium miner, reported a small quarterly loss, compared with the year-earlier period when it booked an impairment charge.
BRIEF-Cameco Corp appoints Brian Reilly as Cameco's COO
* Cameco Corp - appointment of Brian Reilly as Cameco's senior vice-president and chief operating officer
BRIEF-Cameco COO to retire, replaced by Brian Reilly July 1
May 11 Cameco Corp CEO, speaking at the company's annual general meeting:
UPDATE 2-Uranium miner Cameco posts surprisingly big loss, shares plunge
April 28 Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, partly hurt by the termination of a key sales contract, driving shares to a nearly five-month low.
BRIEF-Cameco Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Uranium producer Cameco posts loss vs year-ago profit
April 28 Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, posted a quarterly loss, partly hurt by weak prices and the termination of a contract by Tokyo Electric Power Co.
